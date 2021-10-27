Manitobans encouraged to practice fundamentals to ensure a safe Halloween

Halloween is just days away which means adults are putting the finishing touches on their decorations, while kids are getting their costumes ready for a night of trick-or-treating.

But with COVID-19 still a part of everyday life, some people are wondering if it’s safe to go door to door collecting candy.

Annie Baker has a grandiose display on her front lawn in anticipation of Halloween night, she’s been decorating her house with ghosts and goblins for the last 20 years.

“It usually takes me a couple months to do an actual set up, and I’m not completely finished until the Halloween Day when all the animatronics go outside and everything,” said Baker.

Baker said there was a lot of uncertainty around trick-or-treating last year because of COVID-19, however, she still got some trick-or-treaters at her door and chose to hand out candy in individual bags that kids could take in effort to reduce contact points.

She plans on doing the same this year.

“I pre-make up my bags, I set them aside, and on Halloween night I’ve been putting out a big table.

“Everything is cleansed and they just take one bag and off they go, that way I’m not touching anything and the kids aren’t touching anything either.”

In the Wolseley area Jackie Graham said she’s always been into the Halloween spirit, she’s been decorating her Clifton home for the last five years.

Not many kids knocked on her door last year because of the weather and COVID-19 restrictions, this year she’s hoping for more, and doing all she can to keep it safe.

“I do hope people that hand out candy take protocols. I wear gloves when I pack up my little bags for people. I let them sit for a little too, last year I know we let our kids candy sit for a bit,” said Graham.

Manitoba’s Deputy Chief Provincial Public Health Officer, Dr. Jazz Atwal said it you’re feeling well, it’s pretty safe to hand out candy this Halloween.

“Try to distance yourself from individuals. You can always wear a mask, it’s Halloween it’s probably good to wear a mask and you can fit in with the kids as well, and take part in a costume. That will provide some safety for yourself and also for the trick-or-treaters,” said Atwal.

Atwal recommends going trick-or-treating in small groups like your household or with someone who you already have close contact with.

He’s reminding everyone to wash their hands, and to stay home if they’re sick.

The province has more information on their website with tips for the public on how to enjoy Halloween while reducing the potential spread of COVID-19.

Baker said a lot of houses in Transcona are handing out candy this year, and she’s looking forward to a fun night.

“It’s good clean fun, kids get dressed up, everyone gets dressed up, they eat candy, it’s just all around fun,” said Baker.