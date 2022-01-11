Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 increases by 40 on Tuesday

COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a jump, hitting a pandemic high in the province, with more than 410 Manitobans in hospital with the virus.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 40 more hospitalizations were added to the total since Monday. As of Tuesday, 418 Manitobans are in hospital with COVID-19, including 381 who have active cases. This is the highest number of daily reported hospitalizations Manitoba has seen so far in this pandemic.

The number of people in the intensive care unit increased by three on Tuesday, for a total of 42 people dealing with COVID-19 in the ICU – all but one have active cases.

The province no longer releases the breakdown of daily hospitalizations by vaccine status, but said in the past six weeks, 45 per cent of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, five per cent had received one dose, 41 per cent had received two doses and 10 per cent had received three doses.

As of Tuesday, the province said 84.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have rolled up their sleeve for at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.0 per cent have received two doses and 31.0 per cent have received three doses.

The province also reported 2,012 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba so far to 103,935. This includes 33,617 active cases and 68,892 recoveries.

Winnipeg reported 1,280 new cases on Tuesday. The region currently has 253 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 24 people in the ICU.

The Southern Health region reported 171 new cases, along with 55 total COVID-19 hospitalizations and nine people in the ICU due to the virus.

There were 168 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 55 people in hospital with COVID-19, including five people in the ICU.

The Northern Health Region identified 259 new cases, with 23 people in hospital with COVID-19 and no one in the ICU.

In the Interlake-Eastern health region, there were 134 new cases reported along with 32 total COVID-19 hospitalizations and four people in the ICU.

The five-day test positivity rate – which is higher due to targeted testing – dropped slightly on Tuesday to 48.1 per cent.

The province removed one death from the total, leaving it at 1,426.