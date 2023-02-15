Manitobans least likely to travel for leisure according to new report

A new study from Blue Cross shows Manitobans are the least likely to travel for vacations and holidays compared to the rest of the country.

The 2023 Blue Cross Travel Study explored the travel habits of Canadians. The study was done between November and December 2022 online and 2,186 adult Canadians were surveyed.

It found that 57 per cent of Manitobans travel for leisure, which is the lowest in all of Canada.

"Manitobans generally during the pandemic, we were the last province to sort of show an uptick in travel. So we were sort of the last province to start travelling again, feeling comfortable to travel again with the restrictions," said Nikki Makar, the manager of individual products and sales with Manitoba Blue Cross.

Despite the low numbers, the survey also found all Canadians plan on travelling more in 2023, whether it be for leisure, to visit friends and family, or for work.

The survey also looked at Canadians' willingness to buy travel insurance when they do go on a trip. One-quarter of Canadians – 26 per cent – say they always buy travel insurance, while another 24 per cent say they buy travel insurance sometimes.

Another 23 per cent say they have insurance through work coverage or their credit card.

While the average Canadian is likely to get travel insurance at some point, Manitobans are the least likely to buy insurance, with 22 per cent saying they have never purchased it for a trip.

On top of that, 39 per cent of Manitobans say they don't buy insurance because they don't think anything will happen.

"(Manitobans) have this optimistic view of travel, whereas we, the people in the industry, are seeing the need for travel insurance."

Makar said travel insurance can cover a variety of things, from trip cancellation to dealing with a medical emergency.

She added even if people have coverage through their employer or credit card, it may not cover all aspects of a trip.

"Things like cancellation coverage, quite often, are not part of that."

Makar advises people to do their homework before travelling to see if they are covered for all potential risks.

"You need to know not only what's in your insurance but also what might not be in your coverage as well."

The Blue Cross survey has a margin of error of plus or minus two per cent, 19 times out of 20.