Manitobans mark 124 years of Philippines independence

Manitobans came together on Sunday to mark Philippines Independence Day.

The festivities at the Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba (PCCM) included food, live entertainment, and games. Sunday’s event also honoured local Filipino organizations and their contributions to the community.

“This is a big party. Since the pandemic, people are so excited to come celebrate with PCCM for the Philippines Independence Day,” said Dante Aviso, events chair with the PCCM.

“We are offering free food, live entertainment, dances and games.”

The celebration marked 124 years since the Philippines declared its independence from Spain on June 12, 1898.

Aviso noted that Philippines Independence Day is celebrated all across Canada and the world.

“There are Filipino celebrations all across the provinces and Canada,” he said, adding that 400 to 500 people were expected at the Winnipeg event on Sunday.

Canada recognizes June as Filipino Heritage Month.

