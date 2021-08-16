Manitobans who turn 12 this year can receive COVID-19 vaccine: province

Manitoba children who are turning 12 before the end of the year can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Monday.

Effective today, anyone born on or before December 31, 2009, are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the vaccine bulletin. The province said the second appointment must take place 28 days after the first appointment.

For children between 12 and 17, the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

As of Monday, 80.9 per cent of Manitobans 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.3 per cent have received both doses.