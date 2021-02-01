Manitoba Conservation and Climate is offering free entry into provincial parks for the whole month of February.

That means no vehicle permits are required to access the various winter activities the parks have to offer like groomed cross-country ski trails, fat biking, snowmobiling or hiking.

The province said the parks have seen increased use this winter so it’s important to follow all COVID-19 health orders like physical distancing. The province also encourages people to visit on weekdays or early on weekend mornings to avoid crowds.

Snow passes are still required for snowmobiles using groomed trails within the park.

Manitobans are encouraged to check local conditions before going out and to only use designated trails for their activities.

Park interpreters are also offering up a number of online events and webinars this month to learn about the parks from the comfort of home. These include cross-country ski techniques, skijoring and kick-sled demonstrations as well as presentations on wildlife and astronomy.

Details for all these can be found on Manitoba Parks' website (www.manitobaparks.com) or the Manitoba Parks Facebook page.