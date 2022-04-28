Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourism

A new app aims to promote tourism on Manitoulin Island with a focus on local food and beverage, accommodations, hiking trails, landmarks and more.

For visitors it’s a way to plan their next Manitoulin adventure; for businesses, it’s a marketing tool.

There are 150 spots available for businesses to be featured on the app, but only until May 5. Officials said because of the challenges faced by businesses during the pandemic, it will be free of charge this year.

Nishin Meawasige, a partner of Manitoulin Brewing Company, said the app will benefit businesses and visitors.

Rewarded with points

“When folks are using the app and they come in close proximity to that business and they visit that business, they will be rewarded with points and they will collect those points," said Meawasige.

"Basically it's called incentivizing the experience and we want to kind of reward folks so they can take those points and go and redeem them for rewards, whether that be product discounts or free promotional items.”

The Manitoulin Adventure Map app was created by the Manitoulin Brewing Company, with help from Mnidoo Mnising/Manitoulin Island food tourism regional steering Committee, Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre, Destination Manitoulin Island, Destination Northern Ontario, and Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

Along with the app, the company will be launching its new Manitoulin adventure kit mixed six-pack in LCBOs across Ontario in May, just in time for the long weekend.

It will include a QR code where customers may scan and download the app.