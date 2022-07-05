Manitoulin driver charged in collision that killed passenger

A 25-year-old resident of Mindemoya has been charged in connection with a fatal crash June 4 north of Webbwood.

In a news release Tuesday, Manitoulin Island Ontario Provincial Police said charges include dangerous driving causing death.

The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred north of Webbwood.

"Investigation revealed that the vehicle had rolled and a passenger of the vehicle was ejected," police said.

"The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Sept. 12.