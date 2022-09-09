Manitoulin event honours OPP officer killed in the line of duty

On the heels of a successful first event last year, the Marc Hovingh Memorial ride has expanded to include a five-kilometre cycle, run or walk.

The annual event honours Hovingh, an OPP officer who was shot and killed in November 2020 while responding to a call from a property owner near Gore Bay.

The outpouring of grief from the community led to the memorial ride's inaugural event last year. Adding the cycle, run or walk race is aimed at attracting more people.

“That’s hopefully going to get more participants to come out and join the fun,” said Const. Marie Ford.

The event is an opportunity for friends, family, community members and fellow OPP officers to remember Hovingh while raising funds for the OPP Youth Foundation.

“It’s a good thing coming out of a tragedy, right?” said Lianne Hovingh, Marc’s wife.

"It’s help youth. Marc had a real heart for the youth and so, yeah, gonna' it’s just a really good fit that way."

While the money raised is shared across the province, Ford said the foundation will continue to make a big impact on Manitoulin Island.

“We can assist with summer camps, with horse riding with things that you know these kids might not be able to participate in. It creates such a great relationship with the youth," she said.

Last year, the event brought in more than $20,000 and the hope is to raise $25,000 this weekend. Ford said they are about halfway to their goal and if all of the money is raised this weekend, she and acting Staff Sgt. Chris Wesley will dye their hair blue.

Registration for the 110-kilometre cycle around the island begins at 8 a.m. in Mindemoya at the J.H Burt Memorial Arena. The ride begins at 9 a.m.

Registration for the 34-kilometre cycle begins at 9:30 a.m. with riders taking off at 10 a.m.

The new five-kilometre ride, run or walk has participants registering at 10:30 a.m. with an 11 a.m. start time.

“The youth foundation will be giving out 10 bicycles and helmets as well as some certificates for running gear that’s another new feature this year," said Ford.

"So there’s 20 kids that are going to be receiving some really cool stuff."

For tickets or to donate, click here.