Manitoulin health centre reminds public masks still required
While masks are longer be required in some public settings, the Manitoulin Health Centre is reminding residents they are still required in some cases.
"The Little Current and Mindemoya sites of MHC, as well as Noojmowin Teg Health Centre, Manitoulin Central Family Health Team, Assiginack Family Health Team, Northeastern Manitoulin Family Health Team and the Gore Bay Medical Clinic, will require those in attendance to continue to wear a mask," the centre said in a news release Tuesday.
"Should you arrive without a mask or be wearing a cloth mask, a medical grade mask will be provided. Screeners will continue to monitor incoming traffic for symptoms."
Mask mandates have not been lifted in other settings, too, including public transit, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and other health care settings and congregate care and living settings.
"We ask those in attendance at the hospital or the Family Health Teams across Manitoulin continue to be kind and patient with those staff that are there to help you," the release added.
