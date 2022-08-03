Manitoulin Island crash victim airlifted to Sudbury

An early morning crash July 31 on Manitoulin Island sent one person to hospital in Sudbury with serious injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police and other emergency responders were called at 4:45 a.m. to respond to a single vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Curtin Township.

"Investigation revealed a motor vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock cut," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The lone occupant of the motor vehicle was transported by Air Ornge to Health Sciences North in Sudbury."

Highway 6 was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation. Further updates will be provided as it becomes available.