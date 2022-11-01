Manitoulin Island group honoured for saving old school building

A group of concerned residents from Manitoulin Island have been given a prestigious award.

Friends of the Mindemoya Old School have been given the heritage conservation award for their advocacy.

Members have been lobbying their town council since 2014 to revitalize the century-old building.

The Ontario Historical Society said the group's work has saved it from demolition and given it a new future.

"The historical society doesn't give out these awards every year," said Jan McQuay, a member of the Friends of the Mindemoya Old School group.

"They do have awards that they give out, different awards, but this one, they don't give out every year and so we're really privileged, we're honoured to be recognized in this way."

The group now has a 21-year lease and plan to use the building for things such as artisan space.