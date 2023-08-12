Manitoulin Island residents hope to keep iconic post office
Many residents of Billings Township on Manitoulin Island say they are hopeful that Canada Post will keep its office in Kagawong.
Town officials were recently asked by the crown agency to review three proposed sites for community mailboxes and provide their recommendations.
Bryan Barker, the mayor of Billings, told CTV News that one site was a safety issue given its proximity to the highway.
Barker said community boxes will mean there will be able a few dozen less post-office boxes at the post office – this fact is being met with mixed reviews.
"We've had complaints that people weren't able to access the post office at convenient hours for them. We've also had some input from community members that are objecting to the community post office boxes, so it's a bit of both,” he said.
“Our present post office is really kind of an iconic in the village of Kagawong there."
Barker said he is hoping to see the post office stay in Kagawong.
Town staff said they are expecting Canada Post's decision on the new community boxes sometime in September.
