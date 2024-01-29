Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash

A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Assiginack Township, in the eastern part of the island, shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 31.

A 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was seriously injured, Ontario Provincial Police said in an update on Monday.

Previously, OPP said two people had sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash involving two passenger vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, a Wiikwemkoong woman is charged with dangerous operation causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Gore Bay on Feb. 6.

"The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the OPP traffic incident management enforcement (TIME) team," OPP said.