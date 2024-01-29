Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash
A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Assiginack Township, in the eastern part of the island, shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 31.
A 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was seriously injured, Ontario Provincial Police said in an update on Monday.
Previously, OPP said two people had sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash involving two passenger vehicles.
As a result of the investigation, a Wiikwemkoong woman is charged with dangerous operation causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Gore Bay on Feb. 6.
"The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the OPP traffic incident management enforcement (TIME) team," OPP said.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
Toddler struck and killed by a vehicle in B.C.'s OkanaganA two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.
-
$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stopTwo people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.