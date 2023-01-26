Manitoulin man charged with murder in fatal shooting last year

A 31-year-old Manitoulin Island man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a M'Chigeeng shooting death in April 2022, police say.

Brandon Brooks, a 30-year-old man from Toronto, was shot and killed at a residence on Pine Street in M'Chigeeng First Nation on April 5.

Police charged five people from southern Ontario with first-degree murder a week after in connection to his death.

Now, more than nine months later, a local man has been arrested and charged in the case, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday.

He is being held in custody.

An investigation is continuing under the OPP's criminal investigation branch with the help of the Manitoulin crime unit, North East region emergency response team, street crime unit and United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Crime Unit.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, nearest police authority or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The allegation has not been proven in court.