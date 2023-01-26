Manitoulin man charged with murder in fatal shooting last year
A 31-year-old Manitoulin Island man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a M'Chigeeng shooting death in April 2022, police say.
Brandon Brooks, a 30-year-old man from Toronto, was shot and killed at a residence on Pine Street in M'Chigeeng First Nation on April 5.
Police charged five people from southern Ontario with first-degree murder a week after in connection to his death.
Now, more than nine months later, a local man has been arrested and charged in the case, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday.
He is being held in custody.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
An investigation is continuing under the OPP's criminal investigation branch with the help of the Manitoulin crime unit, North East region emergency response team, street crime unit and United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Crime Unit.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, nearest police authority or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
-
Western University to host viewing party for once in a lifetime phenomenonIt may be green in appearance but it isn’t envy that gives this comet its unique colour.
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that orderCalgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protestOttawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The carbon tax should be fairerBenjamin Franklin said nothing is certain except death and taxes. We can’t do much about the first but the second is a different matter. In a free society, through government, we have at least some say over what is taxed and at what rate.
-
Province investigating tree clearing on environmentally significant land in LaSalleTown officials and environmentalists say they have questions why trees were removed from a property west of the Todd Lane and Malden Road Roundabout.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths; cases increase, hospitalizations decreaseNova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a decrease in active hospitalizations but an increase in new cases.
-
Motion put forward to potentially regulate hookah lounges in WinnipegHookah lounges in Winnipeg may one day face health and safety regulations.
-
Teen girl assaulted on her way to school: PoliceWinnipeg police are searching for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault in the city's West End.
-
Lucky lotto win for Cambridge manA Cambridge man is the region’s newest millionaire.