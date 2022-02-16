Manitoulin man explains why he’s part of trucker protest in Ottawa

It's a protest that has captured attention across the globe and prompted the federal government to declare a national emergency.

But a Manitoulin Island man who is still part of the protests in Ottawa tells CTV News the negative elements of the protest have been exaggerated by the media.

Brendan Addison is from M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island, where he runs a mobile mechanic business. He told CTV's Brendan Connor that a mutual support system has evolved at the protest. For example, after several nights sleeping in his truck, he said someone paid for him to get a hotel room.

"All this lovely support behind me is helping me get through all this," Addison said. "We have local support from the citizens of Ottawa, support from back home. All kinds of support."

He said he joined the protest because he believes COVID-19 and vaccine restrictions violate Canadians' rights.

"I wanted to stand up for the truckers, and for what I believe," he said. "Since I've been here, it's become a much broader, blue-collar movement. The support is overwhelming."

There have been reports about the background of some of the organizers of the protest, and the people who are helping to raise money to keep it going.

The City of Ottawa has also said the protest is disrupting daily life in the city.

City solicitor David White told CTV News the city sought an injunction Friday, saying the protesters were flagrantly violating bylaws against relentless noise, idling of trucks, setting off fireworks, and open-air fires.

But Addison said people in Ottawa have been very supportive.

"I feel that's a very inaccurate representation of was truly taking place," he said. "I feel it's been very peaceful and well received by the local public and these examples that they have focused on and continue to portray in the mainstream media, I feel we need to rectify these things."

When asked about reports of businesses unable to open, people unable to get to work and other problems linked to the protest, Addison said he's had "numerous" people tell him they support what they are doing.

"In fact, I've got another letter here from local residents stating and how they support us," he said.

Addison opposes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergency Measures Act.

"I feel we are peaceful protesters as Canadians," he said. "We have an over 80 per cent vaccination rate in Canada, which is very high. I feel peaceful change needs to happen … Some of these people who are down here with me might not have a business to go home to."

-With contributions from Darren MacDonald