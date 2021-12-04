Manitoulin OPP identify victim in fatal crash
Alana Pickrell
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision on Manitoulin Island Saturday night.
Police say the vehicle was travelling on Campbell Line Road in Central Manitoulin Township before leaving the roadway and entering the ditch.
The driver, Douglas Cavener, 82, of Thorndale, Ont. was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Several emergency teams were called to the scene with the investigation now being led by the OPP's North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) and the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).
A post-mortem will take place at a later date.
This is a developing story.
-
Youth dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.Police in Brockville, Ont. say a youth has died after being hit by a freight train.
-
Man brandishes knife in Cambridge robberyPolice are looking for two suspects involved in a Saturday evening robbery in Cambridge.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saint John Paul II Catholic SchoolA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a student cohort at Saint John Paul II Catholic School in Kitchener.
-
Kings hope to fare better on road, face OilersThe Kings didn't capitalize on their recently completed seven-game homestand, so they'll attempt to turn things around Sunday evening on the road, facing the Oilers in Edmonton.
-
Canada introduces temporary exemption for stranded travellers in South AfricaAfter expanding its travel ban to include 10 countries in southern Africa, the Canadian government has introduced a temporary exception for travellers who provide a negative PCR test within 48 hours of departing.
-
Blue Bombers to face Roughriders in today's Western FinalThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Sunday’s West Division Final.
-
Crews respond to house fire in Southgate TownshipOntario Provincial Police and emergency crews were called to a residential fire near Dundalk early Sunday morning.
-
Military repairing cracks in the tails of 19 CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicoptersThe Canadian military's fleet of maritime helicopters is undergoing inspections and repairs after cracks were recently found in the tails of four CH-148 Cyclones.
-
Timmins families go Downtown for some 'Holiday Fun'Families in Timmins were getting into the spirit of Christmas this weekend with 'Holiday Fun Day' in Downtown Timmins.