Manitoulin OPP identify victim in fatal crash

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision on Manitoulin Island Saturday night.



Police say the vehicle was travelling on Campbell Line Road in Central Manitoulin Township before leaving the roadway and entering the ditch.



The driver, Douglas Cavener, 82, of Thorndale, Ont. was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Several emergency teams were called to the scene with the investigation now being led by the OPP's North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) and the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).



A post-mortem will take place at a later date.

This is a developing story.