Manitoulin OPP investigating sudden death

Police from Manitoulin Island are investigating the sudden death of a 26-year-old man from the Nairn Centre area.

Officers were called to a home on Pleasant Valley Road in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, just under 100 kilometres east of Sudbury, shortly after 12:30 p.m. March 24, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Cody Dunn, of Nairn-Hyman Township, was found deceased.

"The Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service," police said in a news release Tuesday.

An autopsy was performed in Sudbury on Monday.

No details were given about the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.