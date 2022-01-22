Manitoulin OPP search warrant nets 65K in suspected cocaine, methamphetamine

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Manitoulin detachment say they have executed a search warrant at a residence in Baldwin Township, where officers seized what is suspected to be cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $66,000.



Members from the OPP Street Crime Unit were also on the scene to execute the search warrant.



More information will be released as it becomes available.

