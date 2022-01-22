iHeartRadio

Manitoulin OPP search warrant nets 65K in suspected cocaine, methamphetamine

(OPP North Eat Region/Twitter Post) In a Jan.22 tweet from the OPP North East Region account, officials confirmed police have seized what is suspected to be cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $66,000 after executing a search warrant in Baldwin Township.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Manitoulin detachment say they have executed a search warrant at a residence in Baldwin Township, where officers seized what is suspected to be cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $66,000.

Members from the OPP Street Crime Unit were also on the scene to execute the search warrant.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

The #OPPStreetCrimeUnit (CSCU) and #ManitoulinOPP executed a search warrant at a residence in Baldwin Township. Seized were drugs suspected to be crystal methamphetamine and cocaine. The drugs seized have an estimated street value of over $66,000. ^tk pic.twitter.com/SzqKbmiw0b

— OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) January 22, 2022

