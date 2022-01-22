Manitoulin OPP search warrant nets 65K in suspected cocaine, methamphetamine
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Manitoulin detachment say they have executed a search warrant at a residence in Baldwin Township, where officers seized what is suspected to be cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $66,000.
Members from the OPP Street Crime Unit were also on the scene to execute the search warrant.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
The #OPPStreetCrimeUnit (CSCU) and #ManitoulinOPP executed a search warrant at a residence in Baldwin Township. Seized were drugs suspected to be crystal methamphetamine and cocaine. The drugs seized have an estimated street value of over $66,000. ^tk pic.twitter.com/SzqKbmiw0b— OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) January 22, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.
