Manitoulin OPP seek public assistance in fatal hit-and-run

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian walking on Highway 6, north of the Espanola bridge, just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to a news release issued by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) early Sunday morning, officers from the Manitoulin detachment were called to the area after they received a report of a pedestrian walking on the roadway. Upon their arrival, offices located a body on the south lane of the highway.



OPP has deployed several units to assist with the investigation including the North East Region Traffic Management Enforcement (TIME) Team, a Technical Collision Investigator (TCI), and a Reconstructionist. The investigation is being lead by the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) with the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) also on-scene.



Officials have not released a description of the vehicle they believe to be involved in the incident. More information will be released as it becomes available.



Police are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.