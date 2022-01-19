Manitoulin police charge suspect with harassment related to fake Instagram account

A 23-year-old from Henvey Inlet First Nation has been charged following a lengthy investigation into online harassment.

Police were first called in February 2021 regarding a fake online account that duplicated a real account belonging to the victim.

"The victim reported that an individual had created a replica Instagram account in which they used to send explicit and harassing messages to other people while under a fictitious profile," Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

"After investigation, police identified a person who was arrested and charged."

The suspect was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with criminal harassment. They have a March 7 court date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola.