iHeartRadio

Manitoulin police rescue fawn attacked by a cat

Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island were called to Gore Bay on Tuesday after a feline attacked a fawn. (Supplied)

Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island were called to Gore Bay on Tuesday after a feline attacked a fawn.

Police tweeted photos of the adorable animal after the rescue.

"Officers attended to assist this fawn who had been attacked by cat," police said.

"Rainbow Rescue attended to care for this fawn. Thank you to our community members." 

12