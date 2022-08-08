Manitoulin police say Hamilton resident was driving stolen car when it crashed
A Hamilton resident involved in a collision July 31 was driving a stolen vehicle, Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
The 27-year-old suspect was driving in the early morning hours when the crash happened on Highway 6 in Curtin Township. Police were called at 4:45 a.m. to respond to reports that a motor vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock cut.
"The driver of the motor vehicle was transported by Air Ornge to Health Sciences North in Sudbury," police said in a news release.
"Further investigation revealed that the motor vehicle and licence plates were stolen."
The driver is now charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, heroin and meth trafficking, and driving with cannabis readily available.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Sept. 12.
