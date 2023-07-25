Manitoulin police say victims were stabbed, pepper sprayed; teen charged with attempted murder

A 16-year-year old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with attempted murder after police uncovered a disturbing scene July 21.

Police received the call around 6:30 p.m. about a disturbance at a residence on Mshaaboos Lane in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

“The complainant could hear a male and female screaming,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, police found two people suffering from stab wounds and the effects of bear spray. The suspect had fled the scene. The victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.”

The teen suspect has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assaulting police, uttering threats, weapons possession and theft under $5,000.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay sometime this month.

“Further updates will be provided when they become available,” police said.

The OPP is appealing to anyone who may have information about the case to call the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.