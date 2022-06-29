Manning Road in Essex reopens after crash

Manning Road in is now open in both directions between County Road 34/Talbot Road and County Road 46.

Just before 8 p.m., OPP and Lakeshore fire were called to the scene where a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle collided.

There is no word on how the crash happened, injuries or when the road will reopen.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information or camera footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.