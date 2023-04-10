Manor Park school to reopen Wednesday after power outage Tuesday

An Ottawa elementary school that was closed Tuesday because of a lingering power outage will reopen Wednesday.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says Manor Park Public School will reopen Wednesday after being closed Tuesday because of a "hydro outage impacting a portion of the school."

"Unfortunately, this outage has affected a wing of the school, the boiler, and the fans, rendering areas of the school unable to be occupied," a spokesperson for the board says in an email to CTV News.

In an update Tuesday, the board said power had been restored.

"All school activities, including extended day programs, will resume tomorrow. Facility staff were at school [Tuesday] to inspect all essential equipment and ensure it was functioning properly after the prolonged outage," the OCDSB said.

Manor Park is the only OCDSB school that was closed Tuesday.

The closure comes after a number of schools were closed across the city and the region last Thursday after the ice storm that hit the region.