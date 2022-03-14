Manslaughter charge against Port Alberni mother upgraded to murder

British Columbia's prosecution service has upgraded the charge against a woman accused of shooting her son to death in Port Alberni, B.C., from manslaughter to second-degree murder.

Samantha Dittmer is charged with killing Jesse McPhee, who was found dead inside an 18th Avenue home on Aug. 29, 2021.

Neighbour Mike Barrowcliff told CTV News that he heard the shooting while he was sitting on his deck across the street.

"A girl came out of the house quite distraught and saying someone was going to die and needed an ambulance," Barrowcliff said. "It was surreal."

Another neighbour, Dylan Gauthier, said the home was the scene of frequent family disputes.

"Bickering next door is kind of common so I thought maybe there was just a dispute,” Gauthier said.

The B.C. Prosecution Service decided to upgrade the charge last week, according to the Port Alberni RCMP.

"Investigations such as these are complex, which is why often it takes time to secure all evidence to support charges being laid," said Const. Richard Johns in a statement Monday.

"Officers have put in hundreds of hours into this investigation in cooperation with our general duty and forensic identification sections, as well as the B.C. Coroners Service."