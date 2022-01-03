Manslaughter charge approved months after fatal assault in East Vancouver park

Months after a man was fatally assaulted in an East Vancouver park, a manslaughter charge has been approved.

Vancouver police said in an update Monday that its months-long investigation led to a charge against 39-year-old Jeff Arnie Lincoln.

The victim, 60-year-old Gilles Hebert, was assaulted in Grandview Park on Aug. 5 and died in hospital the same day.

At the time, officers said they arrested a 39-year-old man. Police confirmed to CTV News that person was released while the investigation was ongoing, but has since been charged.

Hebert's death marked the 12th homicide in the city for 2021.

Police said Lincoln remains in custody and has a bail hearing on Tuesday.