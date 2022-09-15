Manslaughter charge in death of Huron-Kinloss Township man
A 26-year-old man from Bruce County has been charged with manslaughter following the death of man in Ripley, Ont..
South Bruce OPP say 57-year-old Kevin Richman of Huron-Kinloss Township was rushed to a London, Ont. hospital following a "serious assault" two weeks ago.
He succumbed to his injuries in hospital late last week.
The accused, also from Huron-Kinloss Township, was arrested shortly after the assault and remains in custody, now facing a charge of manslaughter.
South Bruce OPP along with the South Bruce OPP Crime Unit are continuing their investigation under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch.
Anyone with information in regards to this serious assault and subsequent death is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
