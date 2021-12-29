Manslaughter charge laid after death on Sask. First Nation

Police have charged a man after another man died on Muskoday First Nation.

On Dec. 25 at 6 a.m., Prince Albert RCMP received a report of an injured man at a home. Sidney Bear was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was determined to be suspicious, according to police.

David Duong, 34, from Muskoday First Nation, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

He is set to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Jan. 29.