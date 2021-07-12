Manslaughter charge laid following overdose death investigation

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has charged a man in relation to a fentanyl-related overdose death investigation.

Officials say on March 10, officers responded to a call of two adult men who were found to be in medical distress.

They were transported to hospital.

One of the victims, a 22 year-old male from Windsor, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The other, a 32 year-old male from Maidstone, survived the incident.

Major Crime Unit launched an investigation and determined the victims had overdosed from consuming fentanyl.

One adult male suspect was identified as the person responsible for providing the illicit drug to the victims.

On Friday, Luc Bouchard, 35, of Windsor, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and possession for the purpose of trafficking

Windsor Police are reminding the public that trafficking illicit drugs is a serious crime.