Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 death of Pembroke man
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a manslaughter charge after the death of a 38-year-old man from the Pembroke, Ont area.
Police were called to a residence on Wilfred St. in Pembroke, Ont. on July 5, 2021. 38-year-old Mitchell Wayne Dick was located dead at the scene.
After an investigation under the direction of OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch, with help from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services, 44-year-old Craig Maynes of Pembroke, Ont. was arrested.
Maynes was charged Wednesday with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death. He was also charged with trafficking methamphetamines and fentanyl.
The accused was held for a bail hearing at an Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke, Ont. on Thursday.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or to call Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
-
Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's historyThe Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
-
Third suspect in fatal Calgary house fire arrested in Radium, B.C.The Calgary Police Service confirms a 30-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Douglasdale in February.
-
Toronto wants residents to help choose the city's new official treeToronto is asking residents to choose which tree should officially represent the city.
-
CFL reschedules Edmonton Elks-Saskatchewan Roughriders regular-season contestThe CFL announced Thursday a regular-season game between the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders will be played a day earlier than originally scheduled.
-
Technology plays role in protection of endangered right whales off Atlantic CanadaResearchers will be using the latest technology again this year to track the movement of North Atlantic right whales in the waters off Atlantic Canada in an effort to protect the endangered animals.
-
New Anti-Racism in Sport Accord focused on making sports safe for allA new Anti-Racism in Sport Accord was launched on Thursday, which has the goal of ensuring sports are safe place for all people.
-
Former The Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used partly for Indigenous housingOne of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation. .
-
Southeast Saskatchewan braces for another Colorado LowAnother Colorado low is on the way and is set to bring significant snowfall to the southeast corner of Saskatchewan and into Manitoba.
-
YQG travellers can book with confidence: Flair CEO reassures public 'we're here to stay'Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones came out swinging against “Big Air” Thursday during a news conference about regulatory review.