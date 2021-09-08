Manslaughter charge laid in central Alberta woman's death

Mounties have arrested an O'Chiese First Nation man in the death of 41-year-old Crystal Whitford, who was found dead on July 21.

Donnelly Strawberry, 27, was charged with manslaughter and released after an initial hearing.

He is expected to appear in Rocky Mountain House provincial court on Sept. 8.

Whitford had been last seen three days before her body was found, walking on a path in the woods near her home on the First Nation.

Investigators believe she was hit by a vehicle.