Manslaughter charge laid in connection to drug overdose death
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
A Cambridge man has been charged with manslaughter following another man’s death due to a drug overdose last year.
On Oct. 31, 2021, police were called to a home in the area of Coronation Boulevard in Cambridge after a sudden death. They determined the man died of a fentanyl overdose and started a criminal investigation.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in the area of Wellington Street and Bond Street in Cambridge. He has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking fentanyl.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing.
