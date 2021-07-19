Manslaughter charge laid in death of man in Dauphin

RCMP officers have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with the death of a man in Dauphin, Man.

According to RCMP, around 1:50 a.m. on July 15, a 33-year-old man knocked on the door of a home in Dauphin looking for help. The homeowners called an ambulance as the man was injured.

The man was taken to hospital where he died.

Mounties were immediately notified of the situation and investigated the incident as a homicide.

On July 19, officers arrested Cheyenne Beaulieu from Dauphin. He has been charged with manslaughter and was taken into custody.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and the charges have not been proven in court.