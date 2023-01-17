Manslaughter charge laid in death of Nanaimo woman
A 38-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Amy Watts, whose body was found in a wooded area in downtown Nanaimo, B.C., in June 2021.
Mounties say Kyle Gordon Ordway is a former boyfriend of Watts and was formally charged with manslaughter on Monday.
Watts, who was originally from Prince Edward Island, had been missing for a week when her body was discovered in a wooded ravine near the intersection of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent on June 3, 2021.
Ordway is currently in police custody on an unrelated matter, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Tuesday.
Police say the 18-month investigation into the woman's disappearance and death required extensive resources as officers searched multiple locations and chased down dozens of tips in the case.
"Given that this matter is now before the courts and that an individual has been formally charged... police will not be providing any additional information with regards to the investigation," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.
Watts was reported missing by family members on May 27, 2021.
