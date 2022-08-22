Manslaughter charge laid in death of woman in west Edmonton

One person has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in west Edmonton last week.

Police were called for a report of an injured woman at a suite at the Continental Inn & Suites at 166 Street and Stony Plain Road around 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman. She was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she died.

David Cardinal, 39, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The victim has been identified as Daphne Badger.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.