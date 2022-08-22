Manslaughter charge laid in Oxford House homicide

The Manitoba RCMP has charged a 46-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with a homicide that took place over the weekend in Oxford House.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, RCMP officers received a report of a 49-year-old man who was assaulted and taken to a nursing station in Oxford House.

Mounties went to the nursing station where they were told the man had died. Police said the victim’s death is being treated as a homicide.

RCMP investigated and charged a 46-year-old man from Bunibonibee Cree Nation with manslaughter. He was been taken into custody.

RCMP officers with the Oxford House detachment, the major crime services, and the forensic identification services continue to investigate.