Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers

A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.

Dennis Okeymow was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with three counts of manslaughter and three counts of criminal negligence causing death in the deaths of constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, and the teenaged shooter.

Okeymow was also charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the shootings of the boy's mother the night the officers died and a Pizza Hut worker days earlier.

"In my 20 years in this career, this is one of the most complex and tragic investigations I've ever been involved with," Gangs Section Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "A 16-year-old should never have been able to get his hands on a gun and it's heartbreaking that the trafficking of this rifle to this youth has led to multiple deaths and life-altering injuries, not to mention the trauma suffered by all of the families involved.

"While nothing can change what happened, it is our hope that by concluding this investigation we're able to bring some measure of resolution to these grieving families and to the members of our police family who continue to mourn their colleagues."

Jordan, 35, and Ryan, 30, were shot and killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.

The officers responded to a domestic dispute in an apartment building in the Inglewood neighbourhood when police said they were shot by a 16-year-old boy.

The teen then shot his 55-year-old mother during a struggle for the firearm before he shot himself and died, EPS said.

The officers died in hospital and the mother survived.

A week after the deaths, police confirmed the teen was also responsible for the shooting of a Pizza Hut employee across the street from the apartment complex. The worker also recovered.

A bullet found at the Pizza Hut was matched to the firearm found in the building where the two officers were shot.

Investigators said the firearm was initially bought legally in Edmonton and "more than one" person was then in possession of it.

Okeymow and the shooter knew each other, EPS said, but did not elaborate on what their relationship was.

Police arrested Okeymow at his home. Officers seized a stolen loaded handgun, ammunition, illegal drugs and $10,000, EPS said.

He was also charged with firearms trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.