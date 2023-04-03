Manslaughter plea entered in Edmonton City Centre parkade stabbing death

A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of a woman in the Edmonton City Centre parkade in 2020.

Elliot Tyler McLeod, 36, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Sheri Lynn Gauthier, 33.

According to the agreed statement of facts, McLeod had been on a methamphetamine binge for four days leading up to Gauthier's death and has very little memory of the events.

At 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, McLeod spoke to Gauthier on the west side of Churchill Square near 100 Street.

The pair walked into Edmonton City Centre and took the escalator down to the parkade.

At 11:38 p.m., McLeod took a knife out of his pocket and stabbed Gauthier in the back, the agreed statement of facts read.

He stabbed her two more times, in the breast and thigh.

McLeod then took off his top layer of clothes — including a ball cap, a sweatshirt, a pair of black sweatpants, a brown leather belt, and grey socks — and discarded them on the ground in the parking lot.

The knife used to stab Gauthier was in the pocket of the sweatshirt, according to the agreed statement of facts.

He then ran from the parkade.

Gauthier was able to walk back into the mall, bleeding heavily, and ask a maintenance worker for help.

She was taken to hospital where she died shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 13.

McLeod was arrested around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 13 while trying to break into the MacEwan Health and Wellness Centre.

Police observed blood on McLeod's hands and clothes.

The blood was later confirmed to be Gauthier's blood.

During an interview with police, McLeod confirmed that images captured on security footage from the mall were of him, the agreed statement of facts read.

He also told police he did not know Guathier, and that she had asked him for the time.

An autopsy confirmed Gauthier died from blood loss from the stab wounds. She also had a collapsed lung from being stabbed in the back.

Gauthier's family was present at court on Monday as McLeod pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Sentencing is expected to take place on May 26.