Manslaughter trial in shooting death of Scotty Pate continues in London, Ont. courtroom

The trial for three people accused in the shooting death of 27-year-old Scotty Pate continued inside of a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday.

The father of three died in hospital after he was shot on Ashland Avenue, south of Dundas Street, Oct. 7, 2020.

Days following the shooting, London police arrested and charged three people. Denny Doucet, 40, Nicole Moyer, 35, of London, and Jason Sylvestre, 36, of Windsor, were all charged with manslaughter in connection with Pate's death.

All three were released on bail.

In the agreed statement of facts read on Monday, Crown Attorney Steven Monaghan said Pate suffered a gunshot wound on Oct. 7, 2020, and died as a result. His body was left on the side of the road after he was shot inside a vehicle.

Tuesday, council cross-examined forensic detective Jerry Rozic, while reviewing photos of the scene, focusing on where pate's body was found the night he died.

The court heard from witness Samuel Day, who said he was inside his second floor Ashland Avenue apartment, when he heard what sounded like a, “pop or a firecracker,” followed by a frantic female voice shout, “He's dead.”

Day also said that he saw what appeared to be somebody being pushed or had fallen from the backseat of a car.

Tammi-Lynn Stevens, a waitress at the East West Bar and Grill at the corner of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue, took to the stand, testifying that pate had ordered chicken wings in the hour prior to his death.

Stevens told the court she went outside and gave pate the wings as he sat in the backseat of a vehicle waiting for his order.

Minutes later, she would come outside and see his motionless body lying near the bar's parking lot.

Video surveillance from inside the establishment and outside was reviewed in court.

The trial continues Wednesday.