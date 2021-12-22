Manufacturing worker in King Township wins big with Lotto 6/49

A manufacturing worker is considering a big purchase after winning nearly $190,000 with the lottery.

Ameel Franso said winning the second prize in the Dec. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw was his first big win.

"I play Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and Lottario weekly," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I love this game. It makes me happy every time I play."

The Nobleton resident said he was shocked when he verified the ticket he bought at King Mart on Highway 27 in Nobleton and learned he had won $189,908.20.

He said he told his wife and children. "Everyone is so happy for me."

Franso said he is considering buying a condo with his winnings.

Lotto 6/49 holds draws every Wednesday and Saturday.