iHeartRadio

Many COVID-19 assessment centres to remain open during Easter long weekend

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says some COVID-19 testing sites in Ottawa will remain open during the Easter long weekend, but will have adjusted hours.

Others will be closed.

In a statement Tuesday, the taskforce said residents can continue to book appointments for COVID-19 testing as usual ahead of and during the long weekend.

Below are the adjusted hours for care and testing centres for Friday through Monday. If a site does not appear in this list, it will be closed for COVID-19 testing that day.

Friday, April 2

  • COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Ray Friel 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

  • COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (this site will be open for testing only)
  • COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 4

  • COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (this site will be open for testing only)
  • COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, April 5

  • COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Ray Friel 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Centretown Community Health Centre 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 
  • Sandy Hill Community Health Centre 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Somerset West Community Health Centre 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.  

To book an appointment at any COVID-19 assessment centre in Ottawa, visit Ottawa Public Health's website. 

Those who do not have access to the Internet can book an appointment using one of the following phone numbers:

  • COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Moodie 613-721-4722
  • COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Heron 613-288-5353
  • COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel 613-288-5353
  • COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena – 613-737-7600 x6720
  • COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena – 613-737-8193
  • COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre – 613-737-8193
  • COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Site at the AMA Community Centre – 613-737-8193
  • COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Site at Vanier Community Service Centre – 613-288-5353
  • Centretown Community Health Centre – 343-553-2661
  • Sandy Hill Community Health Centre – 613-789-1500
  • Somerset West Community Health Centre – 613-327-8145