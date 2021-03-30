Many COVID-19 assessment centres to remain open during Easter long weekend

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says some COVID-19 testing sites in Ottawa will remain open during the Easter long weekend, but will have adjusted hours.

Others will be closed.

In a statement Tuesday, the taskforce said residents can continue to book appointments for COVID-19 testing as usual ahead of and during the long weekend.

Below are the adjusted hours for care and testing centres for Friday through Monday. If a site does not appear in this list, it will be closed for COVID-19 testing that day.

Friday, April 2

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Ray Friel 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (this site will be open for testing only)

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 4

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (this site will be open for testing only)

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, April 5

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Ray Friel 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Somerset West Community Health Centre 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

To book an appointment at any COVID-19 assessment centre in Ottawa, visit Ottawa Public Health's website.

Those who do not have access to the Internet can book an appointment using one of the following phone numbers: