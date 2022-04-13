iHeartRadio

Many divisions opt to keep schools closed as blizzard continues

Many school divisions in southern Manitoba are opting to keep schools closed on Thursday as the blizzard enters its second day.

The school divisions that have announced schools will be closed on Thursday, April 14 include:

  • Garden Valley School Division
  • Southwest Horizon School Division (staff is assigned to work from home)
  • Fort La Bosse School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
  • Rolling River School Division
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Sunrise School Division

The province has warned Manitobans to travel only when necessary or wait until road conditions are safe to do so. Manitobans are asked to check Manitoba 511 for current road conditions.

