Bonnie Preus is a front-line worker for HandyDART, TranksLink's paratransit system for those unable to safely navigate conventional public transit without assistance.

Preus was devastated to learn her working group was not next in line for B.C.'s vaccination rollout.

"It kind of made me feel like we are under appreciated,” she told CTV News Vancouver. “There is no social distancing whatsoever. When I am strapping in a wheelchair, I am inches from people.”

On Thursday, more than 300,000 front-line workers across B.C. discovered they would be eligible for vaccinations beginning next month. Those workers include teachers, first-responders and grocery store staff. All are expected to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

At the same time, many essential groups – such as bus drivers, lawyers and BC Ferries workers – are among those absent from that priority group, many say they are being "left behind."

The executive director of the union that represents BC Ferries workers says members are "deeply disappointed" not to be included in the province's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccines to front-line workers.

Jack Bruckman says the BC Ferry and Marine Workers union plans to lobby provincial legislators and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry for inclusion in the plan.

"It feels like a kick in the gut,” the executive director said. “You know, we've been providing essential services throughout the province for the better part of a year now during this pandemic.”

Bus drivers are also excluded from B.C.'s latest vaccination rollout. The union representing transit workers is asking the provincial government to reconsider.

"It's been a very difficult year for them,” said Gavin McGarrigle, western regional director for Unifor. “When they heard the news yesterday, many of them were quite upset. They've been dealing with the threat of mass layoffs last year, the PPE requirements, the restrictions on buses and really knowing how important the work they do is in making sure we all get through this.”

In a statement to CTV News on Thursday, a spokesperson for B.C.'s Ministry of Health said "all workers will still get the vaccine ahead of schedule - as everyone in B.C. is scheduled to receive their first dose on an accelerated timeline before July 1."

"More details about the industries and sectors prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination will be available in the days and weeks ahead. We will be reviewing our front-line work list based on the latest available data and as we get confirmation of the amount of vaccine supply B.C. will be receiving over the coming weeks and months," said Marielle Tounsi, senior public affairs officer for the Ministry of Health.

For Preus, the rollout can't come soon enough.

"What we do is invaluable to people and the citizens of Vancouver,” she said. “We deserve the same respect as police officers because we are on the front lines as well.”