Many events planned for Windsor-Essex Pride Festival
On Tuesday from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., “Let’s Talk About Sex!” is a program of works exploring the “joy, heartbreak, humour, and frustration of queer sexuality.” It is part of “In Your Pocket,” an ongoing screening series of short films created by LGBTQ2IA+ artists.
On Wednesday, you can visit the art gallery at Artcite Inc. on University Avenue for “Art Jam,” a free art-making session. Art Jam Pride is an opportunity for folks of all ages to make buttons, signs, posters, and other art, to show support at this year’s parade. This event runs from noon until 8 p.m.
Also Wednesday from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. is an event called “Pride Inspired.” It’s an evening of stories and conversations with this year’s Pride Ambassadors, Craig Ramsay and Gisele Shaw, located at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.
The highly anticipated Pride Fest Parade will run on Sunday, August 13. The event starts at 11:00 a.m., beginning at Argyle Road (Market Square) and proceeds down Ottawa Street to Lanspeary Park.
The Pride Festival runs until August 13. For a full list of events, you can check out their website.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't orderA woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Potato Fest returning to AllistonAn annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interactionOne teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courtsOrganizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
-
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identifiedA coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
-
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destructionUnprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patientsSome patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.