Many Maritime churches and parishioners shift to online Christmas services

At Christ Church in Dartmouth, Reverend Kyle Wagner spent the previous weeks preparing for Christmas services.

"We were planning on having 100 people maximum gather," said Wagner.

Now, that has all changed. Nova Scotia has gathering limits of 25 per cent capacity to a maximum of 50 people indoors and outdoors, which includes church services.

New Brunswick has faith gathering limits of 50 per cent with physical distancing and no choirs.

Prince Edward Island is allowing church services with masking, cohorting and physical distancing.

As a result of the new restrictions, Reverend Wagner is quickly switching to an online strategy.

"There is the option of recording it live on Christmas Eve or pre-recording and we are looking at pre-recording," said Wagner.

Christ Church parishioner Christine Hoehne said these gathering limits come at a time when she was relying heavily on her church to help deal with the stress of the pandemic.

"It's really going to take its toll," said Hoehne. "But by staying home and watching it online, we can contribute the most at this point."

Not all churches are shifting to online. St. Benedict Parish in Halifax will have reduced capacity services.

At The Life Branch Church, which recently opened, Reverend Gavin McCombie is pivoting and preparing online services.

"This would've been our first Christmas in this building," said McCombie. "We also realize we can worship wherever."

Hoehne is focussing her energies towards community-based areas that make her feel fulfilled.

"I am very much involved in social justice and the food bank part of our church," said Hoehne. "I need to do that and I need to do something with others and for others."

Reverend McCombie said Christmas is a season, not just a day and he offered a sneak peek of his Christmas message.

"May you be blessed this Christmas, no matter what the circumstances are," said McCombie.

Reverend McCombie also asks for patience until the latest round of restrictions end and parishioners can resume in-person services.