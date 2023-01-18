Many motorists in Ottawa still driving with expired plates

It has been almost a year since the Ontario government eliminated physical stickers from licence plates, but some drivers aren't aware they still need to renew them.

This confusion is keeping Ottawa police busier than ever, as they are constantly pulling over drivers with expired plates.

"At the moment, it's going off constantly because people aren't renewing their plates," says Sgt. Rob Cairns of Ottawa Police Traffic Services.

The elimination of the physical stickers has left many drivers confused about what needs to be done to have a valid plate.

"The system is just literally being overwhelmed by people that just aren't going on to the MTO website," says Cairns. "And I emphasize it's free, it doesn't cost you a penny."

Cairns estimates that 40 per cent of the hits on the camera systems are for expired plates.

To crack down on drivers who have expired plates, Ottawa police held a blitz Wednesday at different locations across the city.

"I would say in the space of half an hour being here, we're up to around 20, 25," said Cst. Tony Hagan.

Many of the drivers who were pulled over said they were unaware that they needed to renew their plates.

"I wasn't aware that I need to get it. And he just gave me $110 ticket," says Laura Haddad, a motorist who was pulled over during the blitz.

"I heard rumors saying that we no longer had to register it. So going by that, I thought, well, if we no longer have to renew it, then we no longer have to renew it. But I didn't follow up on that," says Patrice Egalite, another motorist who was pulled over.

Ottawa police have five cruisers equipped with cameras that scan thousands of vehicles per day for not only expired plates, but also things like stolen vehicles and expired driver's licences.

"The education period's over. If you're getting caught now with expired plates, you're more than likely to get a ticket," warns Cairns.

The fine for an expired plate in Ontario is $110. But if you plan to drive in Quebec, getting caught with expired plates in that province will cost nearly $500.

Earlier this month, Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. warned drivers from Ontario to make sure their plates were up-to-date or risk fines.

"Local police visit the parking lots of many Chelsea and Wakefield businesses to check plates (Ontario and Quebec) and the fine is close to $500," an email to customers said.