Many of Alberta's provincial historic sites, museums to open for the summer

Families in Alberta will have a few more choices this summer now that five provincial historic sites, museums and archives have announced opening dates this month.

The province says now that Stage 2 of its Open for Summer Plan is set for June 10, visitors can once again return to Alberta's heritage sites, albeit in a reduced capacity to ensure proper physical distancing.

Leela Aheer, Alberta's minister of culture, multiculturalism and status of women, says reopening these sites is an important step for the province after the pandemic.

"Alberta’s museums, historic sites and archives have done a wonderful job this past year," she said in a release. "They have sparked our curiosity and kept us engaged in our province’s history. We are so excited to welcome Albertans back by offering a safe and fun experience for families, educators and history buffs alike."

Officials say the following provincially owned sites will reopen this month:

COVID-19 GUIDELINES IN PLACE

While some of the rules installed to prevent COVID-19 infection are being relaxed for the reopening, officials say others are still in effect.

Masks will still be mandatory in all indoor public spaces, so visitors are told to bring their own non-medical mask and wear it.

Admission is also through timed ticketing, officials say, which means that guests must book their tickets in advance prior to entry. Walk-up admissions are not always being accommodated.

Albertans are also advised to visit the official website of their chosen destination in order to review all other safety guidelines that may be specific to that facility.