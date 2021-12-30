Many questions but few answers in Lambton county deaths

Police continue to investigate a pair of deaths at two separate locations in Lambton County, but so far little information has been made available about the events.

OPP officers in large SUVs could be seen securing a large area of oil fields in Enniskillen Township near Oil Springs Thursday.

Police have said the area around Crooked Road is the original site of where they attended a call on Tuesday for a report of a suspicious person. Human remains were subsequently located.

OPP forensic officers were also on the scene of an investigation at a home on Watson Street in Sarnia, where a second death is part of their joint investigation with Sarnia Police.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released. One person has been arrested in connection with the deaths, but charges have not been announced at this time.

Sarnia Resident Jim Bell, who lives in a unit at the Watson Street location, said he hopes police get to the bottom of what happened, soon.

“You kind of want them to be honest with you and tell you what they’re doing here. I realize that they’ve got to kind of keep stuff under wraps but at the same time you’ve got to tell the neighbours that live in the same building that ‘hey this is why we’re here. This is why we’re disrupting everything on this street. Everything is fine, or not fine,’ or anything like that. I just wish they would say something to us.”

Bell added that he hasn’t seen his neighbour, who lives in the apartment at the centre of the investigation, since Monday, Dec. 27.